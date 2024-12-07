Huskies Down Omaha 5-2

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

For the second time in as many days, a slow start would see the Huskies behind the eight-ball. 41 seconds into the first 20-minute frame Tyson Gross would turn the puck over to Cameron Mitchell, who’d put the puck past Gavin Enright for a 1-0 Mavericks lead. The Huskies would shore the damage and push the rest of the period, nearly doubling up the Mavericks on shot attempts and winning more faceoffs, but would trail 1-0 at the first break.

Like yesterday, St. Cloud State would respond, but this time it would come more emphatically. Throughout the period, the Huskies would draw three penalties, score on all three powerplays, and find the back of net four times. On the tallies, it would be Tyson Gross, Austin Burnevik, Mason Salquist, and Josh Luedtke. As the frame ended, St. Cloud would be outshooting Omaha 28-15, handling the faceoff dot 26-20, and more than doubling the Mavericks shot attempts 58-24. If you’re looking for accolades, those 20 minutes were quite easily the best period the Huskies have played all season.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

After killing the remaining 1:57 left on an Omaha powerplay to begin the third period, the writing was on the wall. To further the bleeding of the Mavericks, Tyson Gross would score his fourth of the weekend, extending the lead to 5-1. Garett Pinoniemi would grab one back for Omaha to push the sore to 5-2, but that’s where it would end. As the final horn sounded it was the Huskies outshooting the Mavericks 43-29, and scoring a season-high 5 goals on the season.

After the game, Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson said this on his team’s bounce-back effort, “Our offensive game is coming along. We hoped this would be coming, and we’ve seen bits and pieces all year with young guys learning to play in this league. And they’ve (The Huskies) have continued to get better and better.”

Up Next: St. Cloud State will travel to Grand Forks to battle with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Game one of that series will be next Friday, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Brian Moos and Alexander Fern will have the call for those games, where you can find the game right here on kvsc.org or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC.