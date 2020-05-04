ISD 742 Appoints New Interim Principal for Tech High School, Among More Administrative Changes

By Blake Theisen / News Director

St. Cloud Area School District 742 Superintendent Willie Jett announced today that Jason Harris will be taking over as the Interim Principal at Tech High School next school year.

Harris, who served as the Principal at South Junior High for the last six years, will be replacing Charlie Eisenreich at Tech.

Superintendent Jett says that Harris is “the right leader for Tech at this time” and believes that his relationships with students that have passed through under him at South can be very beneficial.

Other Changes

In the same press release, it was announced that Joel Heitkamp will replace Harris as Principal at South under an interim basis. Heitkamp has spent the last three years at South as the Assistant Principal.

Andrea Laning will return to South as the Interim Assistant Principal after spending the last year at Talahi Elementary School.

At Apollo High School, Justin Skaalerud will be moving into a full time role as Assistant Principal after spending last year in the same role under the interim tag. Skaalerud has served as a teacher, athletic director, and head football coach (before recently relinquishing his duties) at Apollo.

Lastly, Richard Chakolis will become a full time Assistant Principal at McKinley Area Learning Center after spending last year in the same position as under an interim basis as well. Chakolis has previously been an Assistant Principal at Talahi.

All of these changes are effective for the 2020-21 school year.