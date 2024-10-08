KVSC Set to Broadcast Husky Hockey Doubleheader on Saturday

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Men’s and Women’s Hockey will feature on KVSC for a Husky Hockey doubleheader this coming Saturday. Pregame coverage for the women’s matchup against Bemidji State will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th, with puck drop slated for 2:00. The men’s team will take the ice directly proceeding the game, with a 6:00 p.m. scheduled game time against the Beavers.

Your play-by-play voices for the games will feature Brian Moos, Alex Fern, and Sam Roering. Carl Goenner will be in the studio to host the pregame and intermission segments. You can find the games on the main airways, 88.1 FM KVSC, or online at kvsc.org.