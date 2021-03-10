Landfill Fire Near Cold Spring Contained Tuesday Morning

By Jo McMullen / Reporter

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received the report of a fire in the landfill at Tom Kraemer Sanitation at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The Cold Spring Fire responded to the scene and found a large area of the landfill burning. Rockville, Richmond and Chain of Lakes Fire departments were all sent to assist in fighting the fire. Mayo Ambulance was sent to scene to stand by while crews worked on the fire.

The cause is undetermined at this time and the incident remains under investigation. Crews continued to fight the fire throughout the morning until it was put out.