Mayor Dave Kleis to present State of the City April 2 at City Hall

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis will present his annual “State of the City” next month.

On Tuesday, April 2, Mayor Kleis will share his report on the City’s progress over the past year as well as the plans in progress for the St. Cloud community in 2024 and beyond.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. at City Hall.

It is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed on GovTv.