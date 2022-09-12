Melrose Man Dies Following Motorcycle Crash Sunday Afternoon

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A motorcycle accident near Melrose left a man dead and another with injuries Sunday, September 11th.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:30 p.m. authorities were initially notified that there was a single motorcycle crash on County Road 13, south of 360th Street in Grove Township near Melrose.

When officials arrived, they realized that there were two motorcycles in the ditch and both drivers were injured. Investigations show that the two motorcycles were both traveling southbound on County Road 13 when they came upon a blind curve in the road that neither of the drivers could see.

Authorities identify the drivers as 45-year-old Aaron Schillingham of Janesville Minnesota and 45-year-old Erik Buckley of Owatonna. Schillingham was taken by ambulance to the Melrose Hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Buckley was taken to the Melrose Hospital as well where he was treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Melrose Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter. The Minnesota State Patrol says this crash is still under investigation.