Metro Bus announces free rides for veterans and active military on Veterans Day

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Metro Bus will offer free rides for veterans and active military members on Veterans Day.

The company says it is proud to provide service for veterans throughout the community.

Fixed Route customers must show their military ID when boarding to get a free ride on Veterans Day.

Dial-a-Ride customers should let Metro Bus know of their status when scheduling rides and then confirm it by showing their ID when boarding.

Veterans Day is on Saturday, Nov. 11.

And: Service-connected veterans get free rides everyday on Fixed Route buses with their ID.