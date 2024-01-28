Minn. deer harvest totals decrease from 2022 season

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

Looking back at the 2023 deer season, Minn. deer harvest totals were less than what they were the previous season.

Statewide, the Minnesota DNR says over 158,000 deer were harvested. That’s an 8% decrease from 2022.

Totals were significantly lower in northern Minn. and close to average in the central and southern part of the state. Over 1,000 deer were harvested in permit areas around the immediate St. Cloud area.

The Minnesota DNR invites hunters and anyone else to share their thoughts in their end-of-season survey.

They say the feedback will be used to help shape regulations for the 2024 hunting season.