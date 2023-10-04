Minnesota Vikings license plates coming in Jan. 2024

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

EAGEN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings fans will be able to show their spirit with a license plate.

The Minnesota Vikings license plate design will be available to purchase in Jan. 2024.

The Minnesota Vikings are the first professional team in Minnesota to release a plate design with additional teams planning to release their own in the future.

The plate will cost an additional $30 annually.

Those additional funds will be donated to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation to advance children’s health and education initiatives.