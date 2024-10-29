MNL on the Road Welcomes VIAL for a Free, All-Ages Show on November 25

The 34th season of Monday Night Live has already been fantastic, and it’s going to get a whole lot better with our first MNL on the Road. The Minneapolis indie-punk trio VIAL will make the trek to St. Cloud for a free, all-ages concert at the Pioneer Place on Monday, November 25.

VIAL plays wildly catchy songs with thrilling abandon, and they’ve been wowing crowds all year long as they’ve toured in support of their latest album, burnout.

You might remember that VIAL was scheduled for a different MNL on the Road date earlier this year, but a March blizzard unfortunately forced a cancelation. Rescheduling was a given, and we’re thrilled they’ll be here for the first MNL on the Road of the season.

As always, MNL on the Road is a FREE, ALL AGES show. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:00 p.m. sharp.

If you can’t make it out to Pioneer Place on November 25, you can enjoy Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM, listening on our website, or watching on UTVS.

Need more encouragement? Check these tracks from their latest album:

MNL on the Road is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.