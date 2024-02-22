Feb 22, 2024

MNL Presents: Bakermiller Pink on February 26

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live continues with Bakermiller Pink storming into the KVSC studios on February 26th.

Citing Paramore as a major influence, Bakermiller Pink plays crunchy, catchy rock music that will dig into your psyche.

Bakermiller Pink crosses the threshold of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 26th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM or streaming the station online. Or you can watch the show live on UTVS

