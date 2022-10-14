MNL Presents: Jackie Kean on October 17

Jackie Kean offers groovin’ indie vibes with a splash of 70’s rock inspiration. A truly collaborative project, the personality of each member can be felt in their sound, creating an expressive brand of indie rock.

Jackie Kean will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 17th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.