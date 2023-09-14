MNL Presents: John Forrest & The Model Citizens on September 18

KVSC’s 32nd season of Monday Night Live welcomes John Forrest & The Model Citizens on September 18 at 9 p.m.



With a flair for the dramatics, Model Citizens is a 6 piece, male/female fronted, audience interactive, theatrical pop-rock band playing the songs you know and love! From Beatles to Blink 182, they cover a wide variety of oldies, 80s, 90s, Pop, AND Country! You will always feel like you’re part of the show…and a friend.



The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 18 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.