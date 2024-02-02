MNL Presents: The Dalmatian Club on February 5th

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live continues with Minneapolis band the Dalmatian Club coming down to the KVSC studios on February 5th.

Boasting five musicians and zero dogs, the Dalmatian Club play cool, catchy indie rock that has been making a mighty impression on the Twin Cities scene.

The Dalmatian Club take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 5th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM or streaming the station online. Or you can watch the show live on UTVS.