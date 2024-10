On October 7, the 34th season of Monday Night Live continues with MOXEN.

MOXEN is a four-piece band from Duluth. They play loud, exciting music with hints of prog rock and math rock to it.

Listen to the MOXEN episode of Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) on October 7. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.