Monday Night Lives Kicks Off Season 34 with Molly Brandt

The 34th season of Monday Night Live kicks off in fine fashion as we welcome Molly Brandt into the KVSC Performance Studio on Monday, September 16.

Molly Brandt is a skilled singer-songwriter who’s spent the past few years racking up accolades, including the Americana Artist of the Year prize at the 2023 Midwest Country Music Awards. She’s won over fans with her tuneful songs, powerful lyrics, and magnetic live performances.

Molly Brandt takes her turn on Monday Night Live as she prepares for the release of her sophomore album, American Saga, so expect an exciting mix of old and new songs.

Listen to the Molly Brandt episode of Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) on September 16. If your antenna is too far away, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live on UTVS.