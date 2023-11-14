National Science Foundation awards SCSU $1.88M grant for XR technologies

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University announced Tuesday they’ve received a $1.88 million grant to enhance its Extended Reality (XR) technologies as part of the National Science Foundation RECITE initiative.

The Foundation says it created RECITE, the Resource Collaborative for Immersive Technologies, to address the education gap in research and application of XR technologies.

Through RECITE, the University will be able to prepare its students to rise to the “unique challenges of the 21st century.”

Students will learn within the Visualization Laboratory “VizLab” on SCSU’s campus, a cross-disciplinary center for XR technology.