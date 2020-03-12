NCHC Cancels Postseason Tournament

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has announced the cancellation of the 2020 NCHC Tournament set to take place at the Xcel Energy Center next week.

The cancellation includes all quarterfinal matchups for this weekend along with the Frozen Faceoff. Visiting teams were instructed to either turn around or head home after the announcement was made.

Frozen Faceoff tickets refunds are available at the point of purchase and all online ticket purchases will be automatically cancelled and refunded. Those seeking quarterfinal ticket refunds must go through athletic department offices.

More information will be provided in the coming days.