Warriors Beat Crush 8-7 in Overtime.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On April 25, 2024 the St. Cloud Crush girls lacrosse team was defeated 7-8 in overtime by the Brainerd Warriors.

The Warriors were fired up early on and took a 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into the game and then scored two more goals in the 1st quarter. St. Cloud was held scoreless in the 1st quarter but with 9:36 left in the second, Mariah Booker gave them their first goal of the game making it 1-3.

Brainerd added two more goals but St. Clouds Lauren Juncewski then scored 3 straight goals and the Crush headed into halftime trailing 4-5.

Mariah Booker started the third quarter off hot. She won the opening faceoff and took the ball all the way to the net scoring just 12 seconds into the quarter. As the 3rd quarter was ending, Brainerd’s Hannah Neuwirth tied the game up with 36.7 on the clock.

After Hannah Neuwirth and Lauren Juncewski each scored for their teams in the 4th quarter, the game was headed for overtime tied at 7.

Brainerd controlled play in the overtime period and Sophomore Olivia Black-Lance scored the game winning goal with less than 20 seconds left earning an 8-7 victory over the St. Cloud Crush.

Next Up:

The Crush travel to Moorhead on Saturday, May 27 to face off against the Moorhead Spuds at 11:30 AM.

Photo Credit:

Tech High School Activities Dept.