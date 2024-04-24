Crush Defeat Sabres 7-6 in Overtime.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner / Sartell Minn.

-On April 23, 2024 the St. Cloud Crush boys lacrosse team defeated the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm & Sabres 6-5 in overtime.

Connor Harens of St. Cloud led the way for the Crush earning a hat trick and the game winning goal in overtime.

The Crush came out hot and finished the first quarter leading 3-0 with 2 goals from Harens and 1 from Caden Sankoh. The Sabres woke up in the second quarter and soon tied the game 3-3. St. Cloud’s Griffen Ward then scored once more and the Crush took a 4-2 lead into half-time.

The third quarter started fast as the Sabres scored less than 2 minutes in to take the lead. After neither team scored again in the third, they both added 2 more goals in the 4th.

The two teams soon headed to overtime tied at 6 a piece. St. Cloud’s Connor Harens then completed the hat trick scoring the game winning goal and helping the Crush move to 2-1 on the season with a 7-6 win.