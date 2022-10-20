Nordic Ski Club of Central MN Hosting History Event and Annual Meeting

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota is hosting its annual meeting Monday and they’re adding in an interesting history experience to the event.

You’re invited to join the Nordic Ski Club as the Club kicks off its activities. They’re also featuring a presentation on the 10th Mountain Division, an Army combat unit on skis during WWII who served in countries such as Italy and Finland, as well as most recently in a tour of Iraq’s mountainous region.

Attendees will learn about the connections to Central Minnesota and the connection to the development of more than 50 downhill ski resorts in the United States.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Stearns County History Museum in St. Cloud.