“Pack the Porches” Food and Funds Drive is a Huge Success

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The 13th Annual “Pack the Porches” drive raised 6,246 pounds of food and $21,321 in just 6 hours. Coborn’s matched all food and fund donations up to $10,000

“Rising inflation, increasing costs, and the discontinuation of Covid-era programs continue to create challenges and food insecurities right here in our communities,” Steve Pareja, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud said. “In 2022, our Emergency Services Food Shelf distributed more than 1,700,000 pounds of food and we anticipate the need to increase this year. Catholic Charities remains grateful and humbled by the community’s continued support as families struggle to put food on their tables. With your help, we can ensure that no family has to choose between food and other basic essentials.”

The Catholic Charities Food Shelf would also like to thank all those who helped with donations, and all those who volunteered as well.