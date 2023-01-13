Pickup Truck Crashes Into a Semi-Truck Near New London

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A pickup truck collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 23 at County Road 40 near New London.

Image Credit: Google Maps

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports the accident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday. Fifty-four-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was heading northbound on County Road 40 when his truck crashed into the semi-truck of 52-year-old Todd Nilson of Annandale. Nilson was traveling northbound on Highway 23 prior to the collision.

Burke is being treated at Rice Memorial Willmar Hospital with non-life threatening injuries while Nilson left the scene without any injuries.

The State Patrol reports the case is closed and they report weather conditions were dry at the time of impact.