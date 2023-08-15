Police Arrest St. Cloud Man After Eight-Hour Standoff

Grace Jacobson / News Director

An eight-hour standoff in a St. Cloud neighborhood resulted in one man being arrested on domestic assault charges.

St. Cloud Police say they responded to the 4700 Block of 5th Street Northeast on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

They responded to the area due to a man threatening a woman with a shotgun.

Once there, officers identified the suspect as 45-year-old Steven Lee Weissenfluh who lived at the house.

Police say Weissenfluh refused to answer the door or cooperate with them.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and dispatched the St. Cloud SWAT as a result of his incompliance along with information from witnesses.

The SWAT team arrested Weissenfluh around 6 p.m.

Police say the 43-year-old woman involved in the assault did not receive any injuries.

Weissenfluh is being held at the Benton County Jail on charges of domestic assault.