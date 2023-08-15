Aug 15, 2023
Police Arrest St. Cloud Man After Eight-Hour Standoff
Grace Jacobson / News Director
An eight-hour standoff in a St. Cloud neighborhood resulted in one man being arrested on domestic assault charges.
St. Cloud Police say they responded to the 4700 Block of 5th Street Northeast on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.
They responded to the area due to a man threatening a woman with a shotgun.
Once there, officers identified the suspect as 45-year-old Steven Lee Weissenfluh who lived at the house.
Police say Weissenfluh refused to answer the door or cooperate with them.
Investigators obtained a search warrant and dispatched the St. Cloud SWAT as a result of his incompliance along with information from witnesses.
The SWAT team arrested Weissenfluh around 6 p.m.
Police say the 43-year-old woman involved in the assault did not receive any injuries.
Weissenfluh is being held at the Benton County Jail on charges of domestic assault.