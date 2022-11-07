Put Your Green Lights Out This Week to Honor Central Minnesota Veterans

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Join Stearns County in participating in Operation Green Light to honor veterans this November 11th.

Credit: Google Images

The nationwide initiative is led by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers from November 7th-13th.

Stearns County officials says they are lighting county buildings with green light bulbs and are asking resident to do the same on their homes and businesses.

They also note that by shining a green light, veterans will feel that they are seen, appreciated and supported by their community. Stearns County Administrator Michael Williams says they want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered and that we are grateful for their sacrifices.

Organizers also say you can share your green light on social media by using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.