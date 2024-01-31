Rep. Wolgamott to hold “Donuts with Dan”

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Anyone interested in talking with St. Cloud’s State Representative can do so next Tuesday.

Dan Wolgamott will hold a “Donuts with Dan” open office event in the Great River Regional Library.

Wolgamott is asking anyone interested to RSVP with a time and a topic to discuss the issues important to them before he heads back to the Capitol.

The event is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Open office hours will be on the second floor in room 268.

Email christopher.olendorf@house.mn.gov with “Donuts with Dan” in the subject line to RSVP.