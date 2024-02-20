SCPD arrest man for assaulting elderly man at apartment

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is in jail after he supposedly struck an elderly man in the head with a handgun. It happened Monday evening at an apartment on 4th Avenue South near Holiday.

St. Cloud police say the suspect, 36-year-old Lawrence Duncan of St. Cloud, came to the apartment of his 63-year-old neighbor when an argument occurred. That’s when he revealed his handgun and struck the man in the head, which accidentally fired it.

Police arrived quickly on scene to find the elderly man but not Duncan. He was later found at his nearby apartment where officers took him into custody without incident.

Duncan is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.

No one was hurt from the gunfire and the elderly man did not require medical attention for his head injuries.