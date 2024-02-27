Seasonal road restrictions start Friday, March 1 in Stearns County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Stearns County Highway Department announced that seasonal road restrictions will take effect at midnight on Friday, March 1.

Cooperation and compliance with the legal posted limits is needed to minimize unnecessary damage to Stearns County roads.

All county paved highways not posted are automatically 10-ton and gravel roads not posted are 5-ton. All restriction limits are gross axle weights.

No overweight permits will be issued to vehicles that exceed the posted limits.

Restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

The road restriction map is available on StearnsCountyMN.gov or below.