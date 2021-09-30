Sep 30, 2021
St. Cloud Man Facing Assault Charges after Fight Results in Severe Head and Face Injuries
Nyah Adams / News Director
The St. Cloud Police Department says an incident near St. Cloud State University left a 20-year-old man with severe head and face injuries. When police arrived on the scene they could not locate either parties involved.
They later found the 20-year-old in a nearby home. Authorities did identify the suspect as 20-year-old Ezayah Gomez-Oropreza who was taken into the Stearns County Jail where he awaits felony assault charges.
St. Cloud State University has confirmed the suspect is a student, he was also listed on the wrestling program roster.
Formal charges are expected today in this case.