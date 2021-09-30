St. Cloud Man Facing Assault Charges after Fight Results in Severe Head and Face Injuries

Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department says an incident near St. Cloud State University left a 20-year-old man with severe head and face injuries. When police arrived on the scene they could not locate either parties involved.

Ezayah Gomez-Oropreza

They later found the 20-year-old in a nearby home. Authorities did identify the suspect as 20-year-old Ezayah Gomez-Oropreza who was taken into the Stearns County Jail where he awaits felony assault charges.

St. Cloud State University has confirmed the suspect is a student, he was also listed on the wrestling program roster.

Formal charges are expected today in this case.