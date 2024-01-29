Sherburne County receiving nearly $25 million for road construction

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Sherburne County will be receiving nearly $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to complete road construction in Zimmerman.

Approximately one mile of U.S. Highway 169 and a half mile of County Road 4 will be reconstructed. Some of the construction includes adding multiuse trails and sidewalks and three roundabouts.

The project is supposed to improve traffic flow, increase safety and remove the only remaining traffic signal between Rogers and Onamia.

The county says the intersection of U.S. 169 and County Road 4 has been a safety concern for vehicle and pedestrian traffic for a long time.