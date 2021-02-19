Sign Up for Alerts to Prevent Property Fraud in Stearns County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A new online service has been created for Stearns County residents to sign up for alerts to prevent mortgage and real estate fraud.

Land Notification is a free online service that allows property owners to monitor their name or a parcel of land for real estate activity.

Stearns County says this service creates alerts based on a name, business name, or parcel ID that property owners provide. Land Notification will then generate emails to owners when anyone has recorded documents regarding the given property or name in Stearns County.

For more information, visit the website here. You will need an email account with Google or Yahoo to sign up for the notifications.