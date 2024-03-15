Spring burning restrictions begin Monday in Minn.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Due to the increased wildfire risk across most of the state from this year’s warm and dry conditions, the Minnesota DNR will restrict the open burning of vegetative debris for over three dozen counties starting Monday.

Around the Granite City, this restriction applies to Benton, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County.

The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until they lift restrictions.

DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Karen Harrison says residents should use alternative ways to dispose of yard waste, such as composting, chipping or taking brush to a collection site.

Burning restrictions will adjust as conditions change.

The DNR says people cause over 90% of wildfires in Minn. Due to the high wildfire potential this spring, people should be careful with anything that can cause a spark, especially on dry, windy days.

If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, including wildfire suppression costs.

For more information and daily updates on fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the DNR website’s statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page.