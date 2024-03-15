Spring load restrictions lift Monday for Wright, Sherburne County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will end spring load restrictions next week in the Metro frost zone. This includes Wright and Sherburne County.

Spring load restriction in this zone will end at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 18.

MnDOT says end dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how the weather affects roadway strength.

Seasonal load limit (frost) zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.

All changes are made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.