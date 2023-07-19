St. Cloud Police Announce Annual Back To School Supply Drive

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The Community Engagement/Response team with the St. Cloud Police Department have announced their annual back to school drive.

The drive begins on July 18 and will be accepting donations until August 25. Donations are requested to be given to the Cop House located at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 11a.m.- 6p.m. at the Cop House and the school supplies will be handed out at the end of August at the COP house.

If you have any questions, please contact Hakima with the St Cloud Police Department at 320-345-423