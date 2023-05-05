St. Cloud School District Presents Preliminary Budget

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The St. Cloud School District has presented its preliminary budget to the Board of education for the 2023-24 school year.

Executive Director of Finance and Business Services Amy Skaalerud presented the preliminary budget for the 23-24 school year to the St. Cloud Area Board of Education at its regularly scheduled work session last night.

The District is projecting an unrestricted fund balance in the general fund of $17.9 million, which represents approximately 11.3% of general fund expenditures, above the minimum fund balance set by Board policy. The District’s general fund is budgeted at a surplus of $44,475. This fund accounts for all of the instructional operating costs for the District.

District 742 Superintendent Laurie Putnam also released the District’s fiscal priorities for the 23-24 school year: lower class sizes, maintaining mental health supports, safe schools and additional staff and support for special education are among those to be focused on.

Putnam said, “We believe that these investments in our students and staff will help us continue to provide the high-quality education that our community expects and deserves.”

Putnam also thanked everyone who provided input and collaboration through surveys, listening sessions and committee participation.