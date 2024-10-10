St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Preview 10/11-10/12

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey is set for a home & home series against Bemidji State this coming weekend. Both teams captured victory in their season openers last weekend, with both squad’s netminders capturing Goaltender of the Week awards in their respective conferences. Game one will be played at the Brooks Center, and game two will be at the Sanford Center. Puck drop for Friday is at 7:30 while Saturday’s game will begin at 6:07 p.m.

The Huskies have found recent success against the Beavers, boasting a 27-5-4 record against their in-state counterpart since 1999. The most recent 15 games have the Huskies ahead with 10-2-3 record, with their last loss to the Beavers coming in ’21-22. St. Cloud State beat the beavers 6-1 twice last season.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

One of the largest questions coming into the series will revolve around the goaltenders. There’s very little chance that you won’t see the reigning NCHC goaltender of the week, Isak Psoch, in net for the Huskies in game 1, but with three rostered goaltenders that SCSU is confident in, perhaps James Gray or Gavin Enright will see a start in game two. It’s is of note that Enright had spent his previous four seasons as a member of Bemidji State, so perhaps Huskies coach Brett Larson will send out his transfer goalie on Saturday in a rink he’s familiar with. As for Bemidiji State, questions remain over the status of Mattias Sholl, who left BSU’s first game in the third period with a apparent injury. Raythan Robbins did help secure a OT win for Bemidji State in relief for Sholl, stopping 11/12 shots. For his efforts, he was named CCHA goaltender of the week.

Alexander Fern and Sam Roering will have the call for game one, and Alexander Fern and Brian Moos will be your voices for game two. Carl Goenner will be in studio all weekend, alongside various panelists. You can find the games online at kvsc.org or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC. For social media updates, you can follow the KVSCHockey X page.