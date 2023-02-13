State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau Accepting Century Farm Applications

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

If you’re part of a family that has farmed for several generations there is a program that may recognize your hard work.

Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more are invited to apply for the 2023 Century Farm Program. The Century Farm Program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. More than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program began in 1976.

Another interesting fact is that more than 424 farms have received this recognition in Stearns County.

Family farms are recognized as a Century Farm when three requirements are meet:

The farm must be at least 100 years old according to authentic land records.

Continuous family ownership for at least 100 years.

You must farm at least 50 acres and are currently involved in agricultural production.

Applications are available online or at statewide county extension and county Farm Bureau offices. The submission deadline is March 6th. Recipients will be announced in the spring.

By the way, there will be a Century Farm Program exhibit during the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.