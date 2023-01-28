Steeves Buries Undisciplined Huskies, Bulldogs Win 5-3.

Brian Moos / KVSC Program Director

6 penalties charged to the Huskies and 4 power play goals for the Bulldogs was the story of this Friday night tilt. St. Cloud State spent 15 minutes in the penalty box and Duluth made them pay.

“One word for me, discipline. It just killed us tonight, obviously going down on a 5-on-3, going down on a 5-minute major, giving up 4 goals on those 2 scenarios… I thought Duluth was the better team tonight,” said Husky Hockey Head Coach Brett Larson.

Photo Credit: Bill Prout/CenterIceView

The star of the night was Ben Steeves. The freshman for UMD had a natural hattrick, all coming on the powerplay. Steeves led the Bulldogs from a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 lead. The Huskies would not be able to recover from that flood of goals. Kyle Bettens added another powerplay goal for good measure to make it 5-2 early in the 3rd.

The nation’s best defensive core had a very poor showing, hurting from the absence of their Captain Spencer Meier and transfer standout Dylan Anhorn. With Anhorn out of the season, how the rest of the defensemen respond will be a factor for how the Huskies finish the season.

One of the lone bright spots tonight was Adam Ingram. The freshman had a 3 point night, with 2 goals and 1 assist. His second goal was a “greasepan” goal Larson’s staff is always looking for, which gave SCSU hope in the 3rd. After Ingram cut UMD’s lead to 2 the scoring would stop.

Richter candidate Jaxon Castor had a night to forget. Castor saw 28 shots, saving 23, but getting beat cleanly multiple times against a usually dormant Duluth offense.

The Huskies will get a chance to spilt the series against UMD at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs have claimed 3 out of 6 standings points on the table this weekend. With Denver beating Colorado College the Huskies are in 2nd place in the NCHC. Duluth is in 6th, now within 1 point of Colorado College for 5th place.

If Duluth wins Saturday’s contest they will take 5th place over CC. The Huskies would be in danger of falling to 3rd place, depending on Western Michigan and Omaha’s series. If St. Cloud wins they are once again tied with Denver in standings points. Duluth could fall to 7th if they lose and North Dakota completes the sweep of Miami.

Catch Saturday’s action on Your Sound Alternative, 88.1 FM KVSC. Max “Academic Weapon” Steigauf will host the night from the studio. Myself and Alexander Fern will be back on the call again to finish the weekend. Puck drop will be at 7 p.m. with pregame starting at 6:45 p.m. on The Voice of St. Cloud.