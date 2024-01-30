“Swatting” incident occurs at Rep. Emmer’s Delano home, U.S. Capitol Police investigate

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

An incident at the home of a Minnesota Rep. is the latest to join the list of similar incidents under investigation by U.S. Capitol Police.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in Wright County. Deputies responded to a report of a possible homicide/hostage situation at the Delano home of Rep. Tom Emmer.

At the scene, deputies quickly determined the report to be unfounded after checking the residence. They also made contact with Rep. Emmer and his security detail.

The incident is under active investigation and believed to be of “swatting.”

Rep. Emmer currently holds office for Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District and serves as House Majority Whip.