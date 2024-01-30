Taylor Drift top winner in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest 2024

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The votes are in!

Over 32,000 people voted for this year’s class of MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest.

People were able to vote for up to eight names from the list of 49 finalists.

And the winners are…

Taylor Drift – District 2 Clark W. Blizzwald – District 3 Dolly Plowton – District 1 Waipahinte (Dakota word for “snowplow”) – District 8 Beyonsleigh – District 4 You’re Killin’ Me Squalls – District 6 Fast and Flurrious – District 7 Barbie’s Dream Plow – Metro District

A few other names that didn’t quite make the cut were Oh, For Sleet’s Sake, L’Plow du Nord and Aaron Brrrr, Sir.

To see the full ranking of votes, visit the Department of Transportation website.