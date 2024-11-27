The Granite City Radio Theatre Season 13 Welcomes Special Musical Guest Emily Haavik

The 13th season of Granite City Radio Theatre continues on Wednesday, December 11 with special musical guest Emily Haavik.

Based out of Minneapolis, Emily Haavik crafts lovely, thoughtful alt-country songs that she usually plays with her backing band, the 35s. In this instance, she’ll of course be joined by our mega-talented house band, Collective Unconscious.

As you might remember, Emily was originally scheduled to play Granite City Radio Theatre this time last year, until illness intervened. We’re thrilled to finally welcome this immensely talented performer to the stage of the Pioneer Place Theatre in downtown St. Cloud.

Of course, there’s more. The show features Jay Terry as your host, and he’s joined by Heather and Makenzie for hilarious comedy sketches. We’ll also have the thrilling radio drama of Shades Brigade and Dan Barth’s brain-busting trivia contest.

Granite City Radio Theatre begins at 7:30 PM (CDT). You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in. Buy single show tickets for the December 11 episode at this link. Alternatively, season tickets for Granite City Radio Theatre are still available, allowing you to secure your spot for all of the remaining episodes.

Granite City Radio Theatre is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.