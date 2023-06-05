Two-Car Crash Kills One, Injures Two

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A two-car crash left one man dead and two other injured over the weekend.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 169 in Elk River.

Sherburne County Sheriffs say one car lost control while making a change into the right lane, striking the front of the other car.

They say the one car then ran off the roadway and struck tress in the roadside.

The crash killed 32-year-old Kelvin Oriel Gomez-Landero.

Officers say the other two passengers in Gomez-Landero’s car are recovering at Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The two people in the other car sustained no injuries.