U of M Extension offering maple syrup workshop in Wright County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAVERLY, Minn. — If you missed the maple syrup workshop in St. Joseph earlier this month, there’s another one next month in Wright County.

The University of Minnesota Extension will offer a workshop in Waverly on Saturday, April 13.

Whether you want to get started or fine-tune your syruping skills, Extension educators and farm hosts will lead participants through an educational session and hands-on demonstrations.

Participants will gain an in-depth understanding of maple syrup, including its history, laws, regulations and extracting and processing techniques.

The U of M Extension will cap the workshop at 20 people, so pre-registration is required.

To register, visit z.umn.edu/MapleSyrup2024.