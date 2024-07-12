Jul 12, 2024
UPDATE: University Drive/Kilian Blvd. intersection closes July 17
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The City of St. Cloud announced an update on road closures for the University Drive South construction project.
The construction project begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12.
The City says it will now close the intersection of University Drive and Kilian Boulevard on Wednesday, July 17.
The City initially announced on July 2 that the intersection would remain open.
Detours will be posted.
The closure will remain in effect until late July 2024, weather permitting.