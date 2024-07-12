UPDATE: University Drive/Kilian Blvd. intersection closes July 17

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The City of St. Cloud announced an update on road closures for the University Drive South construction project.

The construction project begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

The City says it will now close the intersection of University Drive and Kilian Boulevard on Wednesday, July 17.

The City initially announced on July 2 that the intersection would remain open.

Detours will be posted.

The closure will remain in effect until late July 2024, weather permitting.