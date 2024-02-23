UPDATE: SCPD arrests second suspect in GRRL parking lot shooting

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The ongoing investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department’s has identified the other suspect involved in the parking lot shooting at Great River Regional Library.

Investigators found and arrested the 17-year-old boy from St. Cloud on Thursday.

He is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on three charges: Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, 2nd Degree Assault and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

His name is not being released at this time.

St. Cloud PD arrested the first suspect on Tuesday.

