UPDATE: SCPD identify St. Cloud man who killed himself during follow-up investigation into runaway Morrison County girl

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police have identified the man who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during the follow-up investigation into a runaway teen girl earlier this month.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Scott Carlstrom.

Police say he lived at the residence on Casselberry Road in St. Cloud where officers found the runaway girl from Morrison County on Oct. 2. While offers were interviewing Carlstrom, he retreated into a back bedroom before firing a single gunshot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Carlstrom first met the teen girl in an online forum where he was communicating with her for several months during which he convinced her to come stay with him.

Carlstrom went to Morrison County to pick the girl up from her house before bringing her to his where she stayed during the time she was listed as a runaway.

The case remains under investigation with the girl safe.