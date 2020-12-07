Dec 7, 2020
Vehicle Catches Fire Sunday Night in Rockford Township
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
A vehicle started on fire on Highway 55 in Rockford Township on Sunday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call just before 12 a.m. when a vehicle with a 28-year-old and 8-year old from Montrose was heading eastbound on Highway 55.
The vehicle went off the road and then caught fire after coming to rest against a sign on the south side of the road. Buffalo Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene.
More information on this incident will be released at a later time.