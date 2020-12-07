Vehicle Catches Fire Sunday Night in Rockford Township

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A vehicle started on fire on Highway 55 in Rockford Township on Sunday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call just before 12 a.m. when a vehicle with a 28-year-old and 8-year old from Montrose was heading eastbound on Highway 55.

The vehicle went off the road and then caught fire after coming to rest against a sign on the south side of the road. Buffalo Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene.

More information on this incident will be released at a later time.