Watch out for “Sgt. Brown” scammer in Benton County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says someone is contacting people in the area while posing as a sheriff’s deputy.

The scammer goes by the name of Sgt. Brown.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office received several calls about a “Sgt. Brown” from Benton County who contacted them and said they had pending civil process papers to be served.

In each reported case, the “Sgt. Brown” asked for personal information such as name, date of birth and email address.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says his office does not have a Sgt. Brown.

Thankfully each of the victims who reported the incident realized the scam early before giving any financial information away.

Anyone who gets a call from this person should hang up and contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office immediately.