Xcel Energy named a “World’s Most Admired Company” for eleventh year

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — For the eleventh year in a row, Xcel Energy is one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine.

The Minneapolis-based company ranked first in use of corporate assets and placed second overall among the most admired gas and electric companies in the country.

It’s based on nine criteria including innovation, social responsibility, financial soundness, long term investment value and quality of management.

In 2018, Xcel Energy announced its goal to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050, the first to announce in the U.S.

The company is also the first to commit to comprehensive net-zero emission goals across the most significant ways customers use energy: electricity, natural gas use in buildings and transportation.

To see the complete list of companies, visit Fortune.com.