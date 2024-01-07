7 Huskies Women’s Hockey Gears Up For Second Half of the Season

INTRO

After a buzz saw schedule in their final two weeks of the first half, the #7 ranked St. Cloud State Huskies were back… sort of. After one of the most successful first halves in program history the Huskies eased back into play against state rival St. Thomas for a scrimmage over the weekend.

Through the First half of the season the Huskies needed a lot of scoring depth with key players missing crucial minutes. Luckily for the cardinal and black the offseason additions came up big in the first half of the season. players like Ella Annick, who scored early in the practice, have helped keep the Huskies scoring. Two of the three top scorers Katie Kaufman and Alice Sauriol were new to the Huskies. In fact, the top three point scorers for St. Cloud (Hymlarova, Kaufman, Sauriol) combined for 8 points on the Huskies 11 goals in their last five games against #1 Ohio State, #2 Minnesota, #6 Duluth.

Katie Kaufman releases a shot in the middle of the ice. Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

Goaltending has once again been the Huskies best area on the ice. The two headed dragon of Sanni Ahola and Jojo Chobak leading the way. Starting with Sanni Ahola who has elevated her game to a new level leading the nation in shutouts as well as being first in save percentage and second in goals allowed. Jojo has been just as solid too for St. Cloud leading to St. Cloud having the most team shutouts in the country and being top five in goals allowed average.

Jojo Chobak covers the puck in a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

As mentioned before the team had one of its most successful starts to the season in program history entering the second half of the season 13-6-1 and 8-5-1 in the WCHA good enough for fourth in the best conference in the country. They will start the second half at home against the Minnesota State Mavericks on Jan. 12/13. The Jan. 13 game will be an exciting one because it will be “Paint the Herb Red” Night with $1 tickets and a skate with the Huskies after the game. To buy tickets for the “Paint the Herb Red” game visit scsuticket.com.